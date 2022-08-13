THE theme for this week was cars - and here are just 10 of the fantastic images we were sent by our camera club members.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
An old car at Blaenavon Ironworks. Picture: Richard Johnstone
Taken at Chepstow Classic Car Show. Picture: Steve Bird
Where to, mum? Picture: Rebecca Jayne
1990 VW Mk2 Golf taken in Ridgeway, Newport. Picture: Connor Wiltshire
Car light trails near Raglan roundabout. Picture: Wayne Gibbon
One man and his dog, out and about. Picture: Matthew John Churcher
On the Coity Mountain, Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
Dubs at the Castle, Caldicot. Picture: Ian Agland
Classic car show in Newport city centre. Picture: Jim Cousins
Llanhilleth Common
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here