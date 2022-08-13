THE theme for this week was cars - and here are just 10 of the fantastic images we were sent by our camera club members.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Relection: An old car at Blaenavon Ironworks. Picture: Richard Johnstone

An old car at Blaenavon Ironworks. Picture: Richard Johnstone

South Wales Argus: Red: Taken at Chepstow Classic Car Show. Picture: Steve Bird

Taken at Chepstow Classic Car Show. Picture: Steve Bird

South Wales Argus: Toy: Where too mum? Picture: Rebecca Jayne

Where to, mum? Picture: Rebecca Jayne

South Wales Argus: VW: 1990 Mk2 Golf taken in Ridgeway, Newport. Picture: Connor Wiltshire

1990 VW Mk2 Golf taken in Ridgeway, Newport. Picture: Connor Wiltshire

South Wales Argus: Moving: Car light trails. Near Raglan roundabout. Picture: Wayne Gibbon

Car light trails near Raglan roundabout. Picture: Wayne Gibbon

South Wales Argus: Mirror: One man and his dog. Picture: Matthew John Churcher

One man and his dog, out and about. Picture: Matthew John Churcher

South Wales Argus: Abandoned: On the Coity Mountain, Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

On the Coity Mountain, Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

South Wales Argus: Wheel: Dubs at the Castle. Caldicot. Picture: Ian Agland

Dubs at the Castle, Caldicot. Picture: Ian Agland

South Wales Argus: Standard: Classic car show in Newport city centre. Picture: Jim Cousins

Classic car show in Newport city centre. Picture: Jim Cousins

South Wales Argus: Orange: Llanhilleth Common

Llanhilleth Common