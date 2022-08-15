A “HAPPY” primary school in Tredegar has been praised for its work putting pupils’ wellbeing at the heart of everything it does.

Georgetown Community Primary School previously received a ‘Good’ Estyn report following an inspection in 2013.

And when inspectors returned in June, they noted how improvements in the school’s indoor and outdoor facilities benefitted the children – especially after the pandemic.

“Georgetown Community Primary School is a happy school, where staff, governors, parents and pupils all work together to create a safe and stimulating environment for learning,” the report read.

“Pupils’ wellbeing is at the heart of the school’s work.

“Leaders have been very successful in improving the indoor and outdoor spaces to support pupils’ emotional and social needs, as well as their physical skills, which are very good. This has been particularly important following the pandemic.”

The inspectors also noted how lessons were tailored to engage the school’s 464 pupils, and help them learn more about their local area and prepare them for work.

“Through exciting learning activities, staff often engage and inspire pupils to develop their skills, knowledge and understanding well,” the report continued.

“Teachers make good use of the local area to help pupils to learn about their heritage, to think about issues that affect their community and to prepare them for the world of work.

“Most pupils make strong progress in listening, speaking and numeracy, including those who are vulnerable and have additional learning needs.

“From a young age, they become chatty, independent learners who collaborate well and take care of each other. By the time they leave Year Six, nearly all pupils have outstanding digital skills that support their learning across the curriculum. Their writing, however, is underdeveloped.”

The report recognised a “strong culture of trust” between parents and the school’s leadership.

“The headteacher and her deputy provide strong leadership for the school,” it read. “They work together effectively, providing support and guidance to staff and parents through a time of great change and challenge in schools.

“There is a strong culture of trust within the school community. Parents know that leaders and governors make decisions in the best interests of their children.

“The current leadership team is fairly new but it has identified most of the important areas of the school’s work that it needs to improve. This includes how teachers and pupils use assessment effectively to move learning forward.

“In general, the school’s improvement processes do not focus precisely enough on identifying what impact its actions have had on pupils’ progress and skills’ development.”

Estyn has recommended that the school should improve the standards of writing among its older pupils, and improve how teachers assess and give feedback on work.