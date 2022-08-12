DROUGHTS have been declared in several parts of the UK as baking temperatures return amid a Met Office Amber warning.

The announcement will see restrictions placed on domestic and commercial water for residents in that area.

By Friday afternoon, temperatures are set to soar as high as 35 degrees in southern areas, which will be hotter than the Bahamas, Jamaica and Barbados.

Parts of the South West, parts of southern and central England, and the East of England are to be moved into drought status, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said.

Environment Agency drought areas

The Environment Agency has moved into drought in eight of its 14 areas:

Devon and Cornwall;

Solent and South Downs;

Kent and south London;

Herts and north London;

East Anglia;

Thames;

Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire;

The East Midlands.

Hosepipe bans come into force amid hot and dry conditions in the UK

England's water minister Steve Double said: “We are currently experiencing a second heatwave after what was the driest July on record for parts of the country. Action is already being taken by the Government and other partners including the Environment Agency to manage the impacts.

“All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear it is their duty to maintain those supplies.

“We are better prepared than ever before for periods of dry weather, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment, and take further action as needed.”