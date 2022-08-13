DOWNTON Abbey fans who have always dreamed of a life of luxury can now own an "outstanding" home fit for the Crawleys.

The aptly-named Mansion House is a grand, glamorous property near Sedbury.

Set in nine acres of land, the main house and its other buildings comprise a total of 52,140 square feet.

But a large property steeped in history doesn't come cheap.

South Wales Argus: An aerial view of Mansion House near Sedbury. Picture: RightmoveAn aerial view of Mansion House near Sedbury. Picture: Rightmove

Key Executive Sales is managing the sale, and has placed a guide price of nearly £4 million on the home.

Located around a mile and a half from Chepstow town centre, the property has good links to the A48 and a nearby railway station.

South Wales Argus: The hallways in Mansion House near Sedbury. Picture: RightmoveThe hallways in Mansion House near Sedbury. Picture: Rightmove

It has been used as a home and for various other businesses over the years, and is now ready for "a new lease of life".

The property could make a wedding or events space, a hotel, a spa, or potentially "a combination of all three".

South Wales Argus: The hallways of Mansion House near Sedbury. Picture: RightmoveThe hallways of Mansion House near Sedbury. Picture: Rightmove

Mansion House has a rich history and has been home to the rich and famous.

As part of what was once the Barnesville Park estate, the property was commissioned by Major-General Sir Henry Augustus Montagu Cosby, an officer in the East India Company’s army who made his fortune in India.

South Wales Argus: One of the spacious rooms in Mansion House near Sedbury. Picture: RightmoveOne of the spacious rooms in Mansion House near Sedbury. Picture: Rightmove

After his death, the estate was bought by George Ormerod, who employed the architect Robert Smirke - designer of the British Museum - to remodel the house. It was then given a new name, Sedbury Park.

South Wales Argus: Stylish rooms at Mansion House near Sedbury. Picture: RightmoveStylish rooms at Mansion House near Sedbury. Picture: Rightmove

Another owner, Sir William Henry Marling - the former high sheriff of Gloucestershire - made further additions to the property in the late 19th century.

In the past century, the home was also used as a luxury hotel, a school, and most recently a nursing home.

South Wales Argus: Luxurious decor inside Mansion House near Sedbury. Picture: RightmoveLuxurious decor inside Mansion House near Sedbury. Picture: Rightmove

Brought to market by Key Executive Sales in Cardiff, Mansion House is on the market with a guide price of £3,999,000.

It can be viewed online on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agents can be contacted on 02922 430458.