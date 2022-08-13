DOWNTON Abbey fans who have always dreamed of a life of luxury can now own an "outstanding" home fit for the Crawleys.

The aptly-named Mansion House is a grand, glamorous property near Sedbury.

Set in nine acres of land, the main house and its other buildings comprise a total of 52,140 square feet.

But a large property steeped in history doesn't come cheap.

An aerial view of Mansion House near Sedbury. Picture: Rightmove

Key Executive Sales is managing the sale, and has placed a guide price of nearly £4 million on the home.

Located around a mile and a half from Chepstow town centre, the property has good links to the A48 and a nearby railway station.

The hallways in Mansion House near Sedbury. Picture: Rightmove

It has been used as a home and for various other businesses over the years, and is now ready for "a new lease of life".

The property could make a wedding or events space, a hotel, a spa, or potentially "a combination of all three".

The hallways of Mansion House near Sedbury. Picture: Rightmove

Mansion House has a rich history and has been home to the rich and famous.

As part of what was once the Barnesville Park estate, the property was commissioned by Major-General Sir Henry Augustus Montagu Cosby, an officer in the East India Company’s army who made his fortune in India.

One of the spacious rooms in Mansion House near Sedbury. Picture: Rightmove

After his death, the estate was bought by George Ormerod, who employed the architect Robert Smirke - designer of the British Museum - to remodel the house. It was then given a new name, Sedbury Park.

Stylish rooms at Mansion House near Sedbury. Picture: Rightmove

Another owner, Sir William Henry Marling - the former high sheriff of Gloucestershire - made further additions to the property in the late 19th century.

In the past century, the home was also used as a luxury hotel, a school, and most recently a nursing home.

Luxurious decor inside Mansion House near Sedbury. Picture: Rightmove

Brought to market by Key Executive Sales in Cardiff, Mansion House is on the market with a guide price of £3,999,000.

It can be viewed online on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agents can be contacted on 02922 430458.