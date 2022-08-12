A NEWPORT pedestrian had an amazingly fortunate escape after a truck toppled over - leaving them just inches away from being crushed.

On June 21, a LGV overturned on the A48 near Tredegar Park at around 8am.

It has now been revealed that the truck nearly overturned onto a pedestrian on the pavement - but they were lucky enough to be standing in the exact spot between the cab and the trailer, meaning they just narrowly avoided potentially fatal injuries.

One step forwards or backwards would have meant certain death.

The pedestrian was taken to the Grange Hospital after the incident, but it is unknown if they were injured or just shaken.

A spokeswoman from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 8.12am on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, we received reports of a road traffic collision on the A48 Eastbound Eastern Avenue.

"Crews from Duffryn, Cwmbran and Malpas Fire and Rescue Stations attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues.

"One Large Goods Vehicle (LGV) had overturned on a carriageway, causing some delays.

"A pedestrian was involved and thankfully was located between the cab and the trailer.

"The pedestrian was not trapped, but they were assessed by paramedics at the scene and later taken to hospital.

"A stop message was received at approximately 10.02am."

The incident was heavily attended by emergency services, with Gwent Police, the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Government traffic officers and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service lending assistance.

Nobody else had to be taken to hospital in the incident.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are using the incident to remind drivers of the ‘fatal five’ which are the most significant reasons for serious traffic collisions in Wales.

The 'fatal five'

Drink and drug driving - A fairly obvious one, being drunk or on drugs while behind the wheel increases the chances of a serious accident due to the severe impairment of judgement alcohol and drugs can cause.

Slower speeds - Another pretty obvious one, going too fast can lead to more severe crashes if a driver loses control. Reducing your speed by a small amount can reduce the chances of killing or seriously injuring someone in a collision.

Don't be careless - Causing death by dangerous driving can result in jail time. Needless to say, it is better for everyone to fully pay attention while driving.

Wear a seatbelt - Wearing a seatbelt significantly reduces the chances of dying in a crash. Plus, it's an offence to not wear one and you can be fined up to £500.

Stay off the phone - South Wales Fire and Rescue Service say that you are four times more likely to crash if you use a mobile phone whilst driving. Again this an offence that can result in fines, points on your driving license and if you cause a death, imprisonment.