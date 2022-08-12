ONE of the UK’s oldest zoos is closing its doors for the final time in three weeks, with its animals moving to a new location.

Bristol Zoo Gardens is closing its iconic site in Clifton on September 3.

The zoo has been open to the public at the site since 1836, and has welcomed more than 90 million visitors in that time, while helping to save around 175 species from extinction through its conservation work.

Infant gorilla Hasani with surrogate mum Kera at Bristol Zoo Gardens. Picture: PA

The majority of the animals are moving to the site of the Bristol Zoological Society’s wildlife park, the Wild Place Project, in south Gloucestershire, while those who are not moving to the new site are being found homes elsewhere.

With just three weekends until it closes, the zoo is marking its last summer season with the ‘Big Summer Send Off’, a collection of interactive activities and attractions, which are open across the school holidays.

Wendy the elephant lived at Bristol Zoo Gardens until 2002.

Simon Garrett, head of public engagement for Bristol Zoo Gardens, said: “This summer marks a significant milestone in Bristol Zoo Gardens’ incredible story.

“As we prepare to close the gates to the Clifton site after more than 185 years, we want to ensure we give this famous zoo attraction the send off it deserves and share that celebration with visitors from Bristol and beyond.

“As well as looking back on so many special moments and memories, our summer events will look to the future of the new Bristol Zoo, which we will create at our Wild Place site.”

Alfred the gorilla in his enclosure in 1938.

The zoo’s current 12-acre site is due to be sold with planning permission for sustainable homes, set amongst the gardens.

Plans also include a children’s play area and the theatre building on the main lawn will be retained for cultural and education talks, workshops and seasonal events.

The Monkey Temple at Bristol Zoo Gardens in Clifton, which is to close in September. Picture: PA

Other current buildings, such as the Monkey Temple, will also remain, and the zoo entrance will become the Clifton Conservation Hub, with a public cafe and exhibition space.

The sale will fund the development of the new Bristol Zoo, which will be built at the Society’s Wild Place Project and is due to open in 2024.