SOUTH Wales Fire and Rescue Service had every reason to cheer at last year’s South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards, as one of their own was recognised for her hard work and dedication.

Crimes and consequences project manager Nicola Wheten won the Achiever Award and was also a finalist in the Special Recognition Award category.

On top of that, Red Watch Malpas were contenders for the 999 Hero Award and Life Saver Award, following their heroic efforts in saving a casualty from drowning in the River Usk.

This year’s event, due to take place at Rougemont School on Wednesday, December 9, will see a total of 15 awards handed out to some very deserving recipients.

Last year’s ceremony had to be held online because of Covid-19, but that did not take any of the shine off Ms Wheten’s triumph.

Her victory was in recognition for the time and effort she put into creating a new flagship hub, developed with £30,000 of Welsh Government funding.

It provides a cost effective and cutting-edge home for modern-day community safety engagement.

The hub has benefited communities across South Wales and will continue to do so for years to come, as it aims to strengthen community confidence through effective working.

‘‘I feel honoured to receive such an award, especially as there were so many amazing finalists,” she said.

“However, this award is one for all who helped me implement the hub vision.

“Whether that was building furniture, painting, giving a word of encouragement, sticking on the marigolds or keeping me company in the midst of all the refurb chaos.

“It’s fantastic what can be achieved with a supportive and positive team, not to mention the outside partnerships who cheered along the way and many even became good friends.

“This hub has already improved and even saved lives of those in the community and I’m extremely proud of what we have managed to achieve.”

You can nominate an individual, group or business in the following categories:

999 Hero Award;

Unpaid Carer Award;

Fundraiser of the Year;

Community Hero Award;

Courage Award;

Charity Award;

Volunteer Award;

Green Leader Award;

Lifetime Achievement Award;

Diversity in the Community Award;

LGBTQ Campaigner of the Year;

Young Person of the Year;

Sporting Hero of the Year;

Charity Shop of the Year.

Businesses including St Joseph’s Hospital, Gwent Police, Newport City Council, Western Power Distribution, Monmouthshire Building Society and George St Furnishers are on board as sponsors.

Nominate your heroes at newsquestevents.co.uk/pride-of-gwent