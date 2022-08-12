A FIRE which broke out at Risca Comprehensive School yesterday was accidental, it has been confirmed.

The fire broke out in the roof of the school at around 5pm on Thursday, August 11.

The nearby leisure centre was evacuated as a precaution, but the fire was extinguished by 6.30pm.

Five appliances attended the fire, including three fire engines, one water bowser and one aerial appliance.

A spokeswoman from South Wales Fire service said: "At approximately 5.07pm on Thursday, August 11, we received reports of a fire in Pontymason Lane, Risca.

"Multiple crews attended the scene and extinguished the fire using specialist equipment.

"The incident concluded at approximately 6.21pm.

"The incident has been deemed as accidental."

It is unknown how the fire started or how much damage has been caused.

A spokeswoman from Caerphilly Council said: "We are investigating the level of damage at the Risca Comprehensive School site following the reported fire on August 11.

"We will have a better understanding of the damage following the investigation.

"We would like to thank South Wales Fire and Rescue Service for their swift response.”