A THUG who spat in the face of a policeman and told him he had coronavirus has been jailed.

Curtis Carvalho, 24, threatened officers in Newport before assaulting PC Ben Ashman earlier this month.

The defendant had “resisted arrest and spat in the face of the police officer whilst telling him he had Covid,” the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

He had made “threats and showed intimidation towards the police and a child”.

Carvalho, of no fixed abode, Newport, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, public disorder and possession of cannabis.

The offences occurred on August 3.

The court heard the defendant has previous convictions, committed the offence whilst on bail and how there was “no prospect of rehabilitation”.

The defendant was locked up for 28 weeks and must pay PC Ashman £200 compensation.

He was also ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The cannabis is to be forfeited and destroyed.