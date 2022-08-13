SERENNU Children’s Centre in Newport hosted a day of fun activities supporting children with disabilities and/or additional learning needs and their families.

The free event, hosted by Sparkle, brought together hundreds of users of the centre as well as members of the local community and public and brought “all the fun of the fair” with sports, carnival games and activities all raising money for the charity

Supported as part of Newport City Council and the Welsh Government’s Summer of Fun campaign, Newport Live and Newport County in the Community were on hand teaching sports skills while members of Scouts Wales and Newport Scouts hosted nature and craft activities.

Volunteers from the Make A Smile organisation with visitors of the Summer Fun Day

There were also demonstrations from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Gwent Police, and visits from Make A Smile, O2E and MediCinema.

The children and families made use of the accessible play equipment and grounds at Serennu and engaged in activities with Sparkle play workers, who provided play sessions and sensory activities throughout the centre and its park.

There were a host of stalls and traditional fete games, bringing together the local community thanks to support from TSB, Recresco and volunteers supporting the charity.

Visitors from the Welsh Ambulance Services with guests at the Summer Fun Day

Francis Binnel, one of the parents attending the event, said: “We all enjoyed a fabulous time.

"As both my girls were born prematurely, we have used the centre’s facilities and the beautiful park in the past. You could see the effort that had gone into planning a safe and fun day for all.”

Sparkle trustee Nicole Garnon said: “It was fantastic to see so many families enjoying our summer fun day.

Sparkle Volunteers with some of the funfair games at the Sparkle Summer Fun Day

"We would like to thank all the families for attending and all those staff, volunteers and local organisations who helped make it such a success.”

Supported by Sparkle, the state-of-the-art building at Serennu provides assessment, treatment, care, information, support and leisure services for children and young people with disabilities and/or developmental difficulties, all under one roof. This provides a more child centred and coordinated service for families.

Members of Newport County in the Community with visitors to the Sparkle Fun Day

The aim of the charity is to ensure that the children, young people, and their families are able to participate in valuable childhood experiences with access to the same range of opportunities, life experiences, activities, and community services as any other child and their family.