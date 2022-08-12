A POPULAR fish and chip shop has closed due to what the owners have described as "ever-increasing costs".

The owners of Jones Plaice in Caldicot town centre say the increase in outgoings has made it "unviable" to continue running the business.

Jones Plaice has been serving the community for around six and a half years, but gas and electricity prices - as well as stock costs - have put paid to that.

In a sign displayed in the, now permanently closed, store - the owners have said: "Thank you for all your support over the last six and a half years, but due to ever increasing costs to stock, gas, electricity and rent it is no longer viable to continue to trade.

"We have loved serving you all.

"Your nearest chip shops are now Weeks near the Co-Op or Caldicot Fish Bar."

Local councillor, Rach Garrioch - who represents the Caldicot Castle ward for Monmouthshire County Council - said that Jones Plaice closing was "a real shame".

"It was well loved by customers but increasing costs are squeezing small businesses so badly at the moment," she said.

In Caldicot town centre today, there were similar opinions.

Martin Johnson said that he always got his Friday dinner from Jones Plaice.

However, due to the scorching temperatures the town has been experiencing in the last few days, he joked that he "might just have a salad tonight".

We also spoke to Paul Peters who was visiting the town, but said he lived nearby.

He said: "I don't often get a chippy these days due to the cost, but when I did it would be from Jones'."