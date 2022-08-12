FARMERS across Gwent are keeping a close eye on their animals as the UK faces the second extreme heatwave within three weeks.

This weekend temperatures in Newport are set to rise as high as 34 degrees, with animals living almost entirely outdoors set to be particularly badly hit.

A spokesman from Raglan Farm Park, in Chepstow Road, Raglan, said shade was crucial to keeping animals cool.

“We give our animals plenty of water throughout the day to keep them hydrated," they said.

“We have plenty of trees to keep them shaded, we check on them two or three times a day and that’s all we can do and hope it doesn’t go on much longer.”

Small animals such as rabbits or guinea pigs don’t cope well with the heat, so Greenmeadow Community Farm in Cwmbran is advising visitors not to handle the smaller animals.

Sally Partridge, senior farm manager, said shelters were being created to protect the animals.

She said: “Many of our animals cope well in the heat, they are a lot like us and go and spend time in the shade we are making sure they have enough shade and water to drink.

“The pigs have a muddy patch which they can wallow in and have a good splash around in to keep them cool.

“We do limit some of the handling of the smaller animals like the rabbits and guinea pigs when it's hot as it can get too much for them.

“We have different locations for the animals, some of the fields are open so we would have to move them to different locations or put man made shelters up for them which we check throughout the day as the sun moves.

“We are checking on our animals on a regular basis anyway so we don’t need to increase the need to check on them more."

Meanwhile, the dog show at tomorrow's Chepstow Show - taking place at Chepstow Racecourse tomorrow afternoon - will be cancelled to protect the welfare of the animals.

Dog show cancelled picture: Chepstow fun dog show section

The Chepstow fun dog show section has released the following statement on Facebook.

“Due to this weekend’s warm weather warning, advice and meetings have been taking place regarding the dog show with reference to tomorrow weather forecast.

“Animal welfare is everyone’s top priority and the Chepstow show and due to the extreme heat, this year’s fun dog show will be cancelled based on animal welfare.”