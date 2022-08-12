A NEIGHBOURHOOD policing team for Newport has been busy today.

The Newport West neighbourhood policing team (NPT) has been on patrol today (August 12) and dealt with numerous incidents.

What were the incidents?





While patrolling the Pillgwenlly area of Newport Newport West NPT seized alcohol from 10 people.

Newport West NPT also moved away 18 people who were causing anti-social behaviour - plus they dealt with a male who was caught in possession of cannabis and an offensive weapon.

Newport West NPT also recovered two abandoned vehicles in Newport and recovered a suspected stolen car in the Rogerstone area of the city.

What is a neighbourhood policing team?





A neighbourhood policing team is a small team of police officers and police community support officers who are dedicated to policing a certain community or area.

Gwent Police's NPTs are made up of:

Chief inspectors;

Inspectors;

Sergeants;

Police constables (PCs);

Community support officers (CSOs);

Police volunteers;

Specialist teams.

They work together to tackle the crimes most affecting Gwent residents.