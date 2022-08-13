CROWDS gathered at the Senedd on Friday evening to give Wales' Commonwealth Games champions a hero's welcome.

Medal-winning athletes such as gold medalist Olivia Breen, and the oldest Commonwealth Games medalist of all time, Gordon Llewellyn, were met with a roar of appreciation from the crowds in the August sunshine.

To commemorate their performances over the summer, Team Wales’ athletes and coaches were each presented with specially commissioned medals produced by the Royal Mint.

Speaking at the celebration, Aled Sion Davies, gold medal winner in the discus, said: “After 2014, I didn’t think I’d get the chance to represent Wales again and it’s something that’s so close to my heart.

"It’s special putting on the Welsh jersey and we’re a nation that’s very proud of our heritage.

“As athletes, when we represent Team GB, the Welsh contingent is always very strong and that’s why I love the Commonwealth Games as it gives us a chance to represent and win medals for Wales.”

First minister Mark Drakeford was among those speaking at the event.

He said: “We are a small nation that punches well above its weight in the sporting arena and we are all immensely proud of Team Wales’ amazing achievements at the games.”

Deputy Llywydd of the Senedd David Rees also welcomed the atheletes home, and said they had "made our nation incredibly proud to be Welsh".

“Without a doubt, the sporting prowess, passion and perseverance shown by Team Wales has been nothing short of inspirational, with unforgettable sporting moments over the summer from one of our most diverse and gender balanced teams ever," he said.

"They are sure to inspire the next generation of Welsh sporting greats and have proved that Wales is a nation of champions able to produce sportsmen and women who can rise to the occasion and perform on the world stage.”