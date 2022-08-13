HELEN Skelton has been revealed as the 15th and final celebrity contestant to take part in Strictly Come Dancing this year.
Ms Skelton is known for appearances on both Blue Peter and Countryfile but now she’ll be taking to the Strictly dance floor.
Alongside a short video clip and disco ball and pointed finger emojis, the official BBC Strictly Twitter account announced the news on Saturday morning, writing: "Blue Peter, Countryfile and now... the #Strictly dance floor! Helen Skelton is ready to reach for the Glitterball.
Blue Peter, Countryfile and now... the #Strictly dance floor! Helen Skelton is ready to reach for the Glitterball 🪩— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 13, 2022
The broadcaster joins previously announced contestants for the 20th series of the popular BBC dancing competition which is due to return in September.
Also among the line up are Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Coronation Street actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, as well as Loose Women star Kaye Adams among others.
Ms Skelton was recently confirmed as the new host of a Radio 5 Live Sunday morning slot, after presenter Laura Whitmore announced her departure.
The mother of three began her presenting career on Blue Peter in 2008, before going on to present BBC One’s Countryfile, a role she has held since 2014.
