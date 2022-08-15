WORK on the new railway bridge in Newport city centre is "progressing well", the council has said.

Cranes and construction teams have been a frequent sight near the railway station over the past year.

When completed, the bridge will connect Devon Place to Queensway and will span the railway lines and platforms.

Newport council said it was expecting to open the bridge before the end of 2022.

The bridge will replace the old underpass that used to connect the two streets, but has been blocked off since construction began on the new project.

The central section of the bridge was lifted into place last year, on Christmas Day.

Work on the sections above the railway tracks can generally only be completed on days when there are no trains, and when specialist equipment is available.

But once the central part has been completed, the pace of progress is expected to quicken because work will not interrupt passing trains.

An aerial view of Newport railway station and the new footbridge. Picture: Dave Powell/Aerial Photography Wales

The vision for the bridge is that it will encourage walking and cycling - sometimes labelled "active travel" - and will also provide step-free access for wheelchair and pram users.

Newport council said all ramp and stair sections have been installed on the Devon Place side of the bridge.

"Work to install these on the Queensway side of the bridge should be complete by early September," said a spokesperson for the council, adding that ground works will also take place during the same period.

"Work will then start on the new public realm on the Queensway side of the bridge, where currently the construction teams have their compound," they added.

"We are currently aiming to open the bridge before the end of the year."

As well as the ongoing construction work, the council and representatives from contractors Alun Griffiths Ltd will visit city schools in the coming academic year to talk about the projects and the benefits it is hoped the bridge will bring to Newport.