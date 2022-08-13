UK DOG owners have been issued a warning over a “silent killer” as the country prepares for sizzling temperatures this weekend.

The UK is braced for days of extreme temperatures in the latest heatwave, as millions more people face a hosepipe ban in the coming weeks.

The Met Office has issued a four-day amber warning for extreme heat in parts of England and Wales for Thursday to Sunday, with temperatures set to climb to 35 degrees or even 36 degrees in some places.

The vulnerable are likely to experience adverse health effects and the wider population could also be affected, delays to travel are possible and there is an increased risk of water accidents and fires as more people head to tourist spots.

But dog owners have been urged to keep a close eye on their four-legged friends as temperatures soar once again.

RSPCA health warning to UK dog owners

The hot weather has sparked a warning from dog specialists at the RSPCA.

Esme Wheeler said: "The truth is walking dogs in hot weather can be a silent killer.

"While the majority would never leave our dogs in a car on a hot day, or even take our dogs for a really long walk in the heat, many people may still be putting their dogs at risk even on a short walk, or taking them to places such as fields and beaches with little or no shade.

"We have long-campaigned that dogs die in hot cars, but this year we’re highlighting that dogs die on hot walks, too. The message remains very simple – never leave a dog in a hot car because ‘not long’ is too long, and when it comes to walks, 'if in doubt, don’t go out.'"

Dr Dan O’Neill, associate professor companion animal epidemiology at the Royal Veterinary College, added: “Heat-related illness can lead to organ failure, brain damage and ultimately death.

“Most people know that dogs die in hot cars, but the reality is that more than 10 times as many dogs need veterinary treatment for heat-related illness following exercise as for being overheated in cars.

“It can take weeks for a dog to acclimatise to hot weather, so after a spell of cold weather, periods of hot weather can be particularly dangerous.”