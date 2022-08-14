OUR property news tends to focus on the grandest homes in Gwent.

From Downton Abbey-style mansions to homes used by Netflix as filming locations, we often take a look at the larger, more expensive properties to come onto the market.

In this round-up, however, here are four homes up for sale across Gwent for less than £100,000.

Bryngwyn Road, Newport

This one-bedroom flat is in Home Valley House, situated "just outside" the city centre and within walking distance to the shops and railway station.

Flat for sale in Bryngwyn Road, Newport. Picture: Rightmove

Brought to the market by Number One Real Estate, Newport, the flat provides "the perfect adjustment for anyone looking to transition into assisted accommodation, with on-site management and the benefit of low-maintenance living with communal areas".

It comes complete with a "spacious" lounge/diner area, a kitchen and a double bedroom. Outside, there are communal gardens.

Inside the flat for sale in Bryngwyn Road, Newport. Picture: Rightmove

This retirement property has a guide price of £55,000.

It can be viewed on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the agents can be contacted by phone on 01633 966013.

Bassaleg Road, Newport

Slightly further outside the city centre is this flat, which again is being marketed as a retirement property.

The exterior of the building in Bassaleg Road, Newport. Picture: Rightmove

Located in a "highly popular" development in Bassaleg Road, the flat comprises a lounge and dining area, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.

The kitchen comes with fittings including a built-in oven and an inset electric hob, and there is space for a fridge and freezer.

Inside the flat for sale in Bassaleg Road, Newport. Picture: Rightmove

Pattinson Estate Agents is managing the sale of this property by auction, and will welcome bidders aged 55 or older.

This property has a guide price of £80,000.

It can be viewed on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the agents can be contacted by phone on 01916 870599.

Wordsworth Close, Ebbw Vale

This three-bedroom terraced house is located in a residential area close to Ebbw Vale town centre.

The terraced house in Wordsworth Close, Ebbw Vale. Picture: Rightmove

Brought to the market by NEXA South Wales, of Pontypridd, this property has no forward chain and is being advertised as "ideal for investors looking to build their rental portfolio".

With features including a "large" living room, open-plan kitchen and diner area, and a family bathroom, the home also comes with private garden areas in the front and rear.

Plenty of opportunities at this property in Wordsworth Close, Ebbw Vale. Picture: Rightmove

This property has a guide price of £85,000.

It can be viewed on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the agents can be contacted by phone on 01443 400992.

Arail Street, Six Bells

Finally, this terraced house in Abertillery includes modern fittings and a rear garden.

This terraced house is up for sale in Arail Street, Six Bells, Abertillery. Picture: Rightmove

There are two reception rooms, an entrance hallway and a kitchen on the ground floor.

Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms and a bathroom. The home comes with a combi-gas heating system and double glazing. The garden area is "in need of cultivation".

The kitchen area of this property up for sale in Arail Street, Six Bells, Abertillery. Picture: Rightmove

Bidmead Cook and Fry Thomas, of Brynmawr, is managing the sale of this property, which has a guide price of £85,000.

It can be viewed on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the agents can be contacted by phone on 01495 425064.