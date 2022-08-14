OUR property news tends to focus on the grandest homes in Gwent.
From Downton Abbey-style mansions to homes used by Netflix as filming locations, we often take a look at the larger, more expensive properties to come onto the market.
In this round-up, however, here are four homes up for sale across Gwent for less than £100,000.
Bryngwyn Road, Newport
This one-bedroom flat is in Home Valley House, situated "just outside" the city centre and within walking distance to the shops and railway station.
Brought to the market by Number One Real Estate, Newport, the flat provides "the perfect adjustment for anyone looking to transition into assisted accommodation, with on-site management and the benefit of low-maintenance living with communal areas".
It comes complete with a "spacious" lounge/diner area, a kitchen and a double bedroom. Outside, there are communal gardens.
This retirement property has a guide price of £55,000.
It can be viewed on Rightmove here.
Alternatively, the agents can be contacted by phone on 01633 966013.
Bassaleg Road, Newport
Slightly further outside the city centre is this flat, which again is being marketed as a retirement property.
Located in a "highly popular" development in Bassaleg Road, the flat comprises a lounge and dining area, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.
The kitchen comes with fittings including a built-in oven and an inset electric hob, and there is space for a fridge and freezer.
Pattinson Estate Agents is managing the sale of this property by auction, and will welcome bidders aged 55 or older.
This property has a guide price of £80,000.
It can be viewed on Rightmove here.
Alternatively, the agents can be contacted by phone on 01916 870599.
Wordsworth Close, Ebbw Vale
This three-bedroom terraced house is located in a residential area close to Ebbw Vale town centre.
Brought to the market by NEXA South Wales, of Pontypridd, this property has no forward chain and is being advertised as "ideal for investors looking to build their rental portfolio".
With features including a "large" living room, open-plan kitchen and diner area, and a family bathroom, the home also comes with private garden areas in the front and rear.
This property has a guide price of £85,000.
It can be viewed on Rightmove here.
Alternatively, the agents can be contacted by phone on 01443 400992.
Arail Street, Six Bells
Finally, this terraced house in Abertillery includes modern fittings and a rear garden.
There are two reception rooms, an entrance hallway and a kitchen on the ground floor.
Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms and a bathroom. The home comes with a combi-gas heating system and double glazing. The garden area is "in need of cultivation".
Bidmead Cook and Fry Thomas, of Brynmawr, is managing the sale of this property, which has a guide price of £85,000.
It can be viewed on Rightmove here.
Alternatively, the agents can be contacted by phone on 01495 425064.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here