FIREFIGHTERS have battled grass blazes around the Newport area in recent days.

Despite campaigns by the emergency services about the dangers of grass fires, some incidents have been reported, including several at sports fields in Caerleon.

Residents of the town have reported a series of grass fires on pitches belonging to Newport HSOB RFC in recent days.

Fire damage at the Newport HSOB RFC pitches in Caerleon. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Michael Stuart

During one incident, last Tuesday, firefighters were seen using beaters and shovels to stop the flames spreading.

Firefighters at a grass fire in Caerleon. Picture: Linda Hill

Drone footage, captured by a member of the South Wales Argus Camera Club, shows the devastating impact of the fires, with large areas of scorched, blackened grassland.

Readers said the damage was caused during a series of incidents last week.

A fire rages in the Spytty area of Newport. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Simon Barker-Craggs

A large fire was also spotted - also on Tuesday - in the Spytty area of Newport, on old sports pitches near the Glan Llyn residential estate.

The aftermath of the fire in the Spytty area of Newport. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Simon Barker-Craggs

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment on the nature and cause of these incidents.