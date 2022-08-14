MEMBERS of a Newport mosque community marched for peace in the city centre today (Sunday).

The annual Ashura march commemorates Husayn ibn Ali, a grandson of Muhammad who was martyred, with his family, 14 centuries ago.

This year marked the 40th years of the march in the city, where mourners dressed in black marched and sang as they walked from their mosque through the streets.

Mubarak Ali is the secretary of the Islamic Society for Wales, which organised the Newport march.

"Today is the commemoration of the prophet Muhammad's grandson, Imam Husayn, and 72 of his family on the sands of Karbala, Iraq," he said.

The beginning of the Ashura procession in Newport.

"It was a fight against the tyrant Yazid, it was good against evil. [Husayn] refused to be ruled by a king who followed evil ways, and thousands of Yazid's army slaughtered and murdered him, innocent women, children, and other companions.

"Imam Husayn, through his sacrifice for Islam and everyone, his name lives on around the world, and we commemorate him and love him."

Volunteers with banners ahead of the procession.

Newport's Muslim community has played a proud role in observing Ashura in the UK.

"This is our 40th year," Mr Ali said. "We were the first in the UK to do this commemoration, and the first in Europe."

A white horse signified the bloodshed at Karbala 1,400 years ago.

Hundreds of Muslims joined the solemn parade in the city centre, with several carrying flags and banners, and many participants beating their chests rhythmically.

Several attendees were handing out leaflets to other members of the public, with information about the history of Ashura.

The procession makes its way into the city.

A white horse was also part of the procession, draped in a sheet daubed in paint to signify the bloodshed at Karbala.

"We follow Imam Husayn and what he fought for," said Nusrat Ali, one of the volunteers. "He didn't just fight for us Shia Muslims, it was for all humanity."

"The family ranged from a six-month old child to Iman Husayn, who was in his fifties, and they were up against an army of thousands," Koobra Akhter, another of the volunteers, added.

Participants beat their chests rhythmically as they marched.

"This procession is peaceful, and one thing we want to get across is that we're promoting peace, we're promoting justice - anybody out there who is suffering any kind of torture - people need to know.

"Even though this was 1,400 years ago, stuff like this still goes on. This is to bring peace in the world, regardless of your religion."

The march continued along Commercial Street and Charles Street before the participants returned to the mosque. Mr Ali thanked Rudi and his security staff, and Gwent Police, for their support during the march.