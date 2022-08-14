DRONE footage taken in the skies above the Monmouthshire and Torfaen border shows the effect the hot weather is having on one of the areas largest reservoirs.
Llandegfedd Reservoir, near Pontypool, is usually used for watersports as well as being a nature reserve.
The reservoir itself covers an area of 434 acres and is managed by Welsh Water.
However, due to the scorching temperatures we have been experiencing in recent weeks, the water levels have dropped fairly dramatically - as shown in this drone footage from Michael Stuart.
Bone dry soil has been exposed on the banks of the reservoir, showing just how far the water level has fallen.
As well as evaporation, water from the reservoir has also reportedly been used to fight wildfires across the region.
