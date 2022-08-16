A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JACK JONES, 23, of St Edward Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £910.02 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and public disorder on March 12.

DEAN MICHAEL BRITTON, 34, of Lewis Close, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was sentenced to a two-year community order after he pleaded guilty to harassment on May 17.

He was ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, complete a 29-day “Building Better Relationships” programme, made the subject of a two-year restraining order and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

CARWYN OWEN, 31, of Hynam Place, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a car in Cwmbran on June 12 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

He was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LISA KELLY, 44, of Upper Viaduct Terrace, Crumlin, was banned from driving for 22 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A469 in Newbridge with 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on July 24.

She was ordered to pay a £276 fine, £85 costs and a £110 surcharge.

ANDREW PETER JONES, 47, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca, was ordered to pay £850 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

QADRAN BIBI, 60, of Glebe Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.