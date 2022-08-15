MORE than £1,000 was raised in memory of a 21-year-old woman from Newport.

Music in the Park returned to the 30-acre grounds of Beechwood Park in Newport last month, bringing people together to enjoy live music and raise money for a good cause.

The event, hosted by Beechwood Park Community Group, was in memory of Amy Penn who was just 21 years old when she died in 2021 with a chronic heart condition.

Music in the Park 2022 raised funds for Daring to Dream, a charity of Ms Penn's choice, which supports the emotional health and wellbeing of patients aged 16 and over who are being cared for at hospitals and clinics in Wales.

Ms Penn – described as “lively, courageous, and inspirational” – was born with congenital heart disease, which required many operations; her first was at just five days old.

There is a fundraising page - in Amy Penn's memory - for Daring to Dream which is available here.

Although Music in the Park 2022 was a free entry event there were bucket collections and a raffle, with £1,100 raised at the outdoor event.

The music event was hosted by community radio station Newport City Radio, with live music from:

Retrospect;

Sounds of Revelry;

The Hotdogs.

Secretary of Beechwood Park Community Group, Sue Selkirk, said:

“Music in the Park was a lovely day to pay tribute to Amy and bring live music back to Beechwood Park, which is always a popular event for the community to attend and enjoy.”

Beechwood Park Community Group is now preparing to host Beechwood Park Dog Show on Sunday, September 4, from 2pm to 5pm.

It will be £2 per dog per category, with categories including:

Best big dog;

Best small dog;

Best junior handler;

Best trick;

Cutest dog;

Waggiest tail.

To find out more about the community group and its activities find it on Facebook via https://bit.ly/3zYRkRo