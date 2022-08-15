THE heartbroken family of two children who died after a van driver ploughed into their car on the M4 have won the support of more than 3,500 people in a call for tougher jail sentences.

Mum Rhiannon Lucas, 25, called for a change in the law after the deaths of Gracie-Ann, four, and brother Jayden-Lee, three, who were killed by a drugged and drunk driver.

Her family, from Tredegar, were outraged when driver Martin Newman was sentenced to nine years and four months - meaning he will be free in little more than four years.

Ms Lucas said: "How can someone kill two little children high on drugs and drink and be eligible for parole in just over four years?

"I will never stop fighting for justice for Gracie-Ann and Jayden - I'm pleading with people to sign my petition to get his sentence changed.

"Martin Newman stole their lives and mine. He got into his van knowing he was in no state to drive and was completely reckless with no regard for anyone apart from himself.

"You take the lives of not just one, but two, innocent children and we're told there is nothing more that can be done. How can that be right?

The Attorney General rejected that the sentence was unduly lenient - but now the family have set up a petition calling for a change in the law.

More than 3,500 people are already backing it in support of Rhiannon and her family in Tredegar.

Ms Lucas continued: "The sentence Newman received disgusting. What deterrent is it to others? Where are the consequences for destroying other people's lives?”

Cardiff Crown Court heard Newman had been drinking double vodka and lemonades with work mates the night before the crash. He was staying at a hotel near Leicester for work when went back to his room and drank ten cans of Strongbow and took cocaine until 5am.

Dad-of-two Newman, of South Avenue in the Neath Port Talbot area, attempted to go to work the following morning but was too "tired, drained and hungover." He then decided to make the journey back to south Wales with a bottle of wine in his cup holder while he took sips for his "dry mouth."

Witnesses spotted Newman "glued to his phone" behind the wheel as he was embroiled in a heated argument with his ex-partner.

Judge Daniel Williams said the maximum sentence was 14 years, but Newman was entitled to a reduction for his early guilty plea.

Jayden-Lee and Gracie-Ann Wheaton, who went by the surname Lucas, died following a crash on the M4. Picture: Family photo.

Ms Lucas explained it was Gracie-Ann's birthday on Tuesday, August 9 - and she took a birthday cake to their graves.

She said: "Martin Newman still has his children and he can see them and hug them. I will never hold my children in my arms again, I will never hear their laughter or watch them play and dance.

"I go to their graves every day and take flowers. Blue and yellow flowers for Gracie because she loved Frozen, and red and blue flowers for Jayden because he loved Spider-Man.

"There are no words that can comprehend the pain I feel inside. It's too big and overwhelming. My children loved life and were so happy and always laughing. Now the house is silent without them."

The judge said: "Many think such a sentence is inadequate to reflect what you have done and there will be many who will call for that maximum sentence to be re-examined. That is not a matter for any court but Parliament."

View the petition at https://tinyurl.com/2wh2m273