A 68-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after a crash involving a car and a cyclist in Newport last week.

Emergency services were called to Heidenheim Drive at around 6.40pm on Tuesday, August 9.

The crash involved a car and a cyclist, and a 68-year-old Newport man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, criminal damage and assault. He was released under investigation as enquires continue.

Gwent Police have now issued a further appeal calling for anyone who has any information about this incident to come forward.

“We’re appealing for information and witnesses following a road traffic collision in Heidenheim Drive, Newport, at around 6.40pm on Tuesday, August 9,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“The collision involved a car and a cyclist. Officers attended to assist with traffic management.

“Anyone with information about the collision is asked to get in touch with us.

“We’re asking for anyone who was in Heidenheim Drive between 6.30pm and 6.50pm on Tuesday, August 9 or those with CCTV or dashcam footage to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200268041, with any details.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”