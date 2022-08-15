WE HAVE all been sweltering recently and our camera club members have been out taking pictures of the parched countryside.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

The scene in Goldcliff. Picture: Nicole Abraham

Sorbrook - Not really a brook anymore more a collection of slimy puddles. Picture: Danny Peachy Moreton

A tree stump exposed by the low water level at Llandegfedd Reservoir. Picture: Michael Stuart

A stream - or at least where a stream used to be - at Wentwood Forest during the heatwave. Picture: Katie Williams

Llandegfedd Reservoir. Picture: Nigel Jones

Taken in early August at Goldcliff Churchyard. Picture: Marilyn Jones Barnett