THE low water level of the River Wye caused by recent hot and dry weather has meant a popular annual summer event has been cancelled.

The Ross-on-Wye Rowing Club regatta was due to take place over August bank holiday weekend, but its committee had to make the decision to cancel due to the exceptionally low water level.

The event would see the town gather for different competitions throughout the day.

"Based on the current low water and likelihood of any rainfall having a measurable effect on this by the time of the regatta, the club believed that it could no longer run a safe British rowing qualifying regatta," said a spokesperson.

"This will obviously be a great blow to the club as the regatta is our annual major fund raiser."

This will also be a blow to many traders in the town who would normally benefit from the influx of over fifteen hundred competitors and spectators during the weekend, said the spokesperson.

The level of the river Wye in Ross-on-Wye is currently 0.19 metres (correct as of 10.45am on August 15) which, according to the UK Government website, is categorised as 'low' as it is under 0.25 metres.

The top of its normal level is just over three metres.

Eight out of 14 Environment agency areas in England have been declared as in drought: Devon and Cornwall, Solent and South Downs, Kent and South London, Herts and North London, East Anglia, Thames, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, and the East Midlands.