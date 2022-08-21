A FORMER Monmouthshire pub has been given a new lease of life as a boutique hotel and bistro, following a £600,000 investment.

The new owner of the venue - which used to be called the Rat Trap, in Chepstow Road, near Usk - has re-opened the site under a new name as a boutique hotel earlier this year.

The pub, which went on to become Llangeview Lodge, closed about two years ago and had lain empty.

The Lodge by Cefn Tilla features 13 contemporary bedrooms and a new bistro dining experience after being extensively refurbished by local businessman Robert Evans.

Mr Evans, 51, who owns the Grade-II listed country estate Cefn Tilla Court, an exclusive wedding venue in nearby Llandenny and the former home of the late-Lord Raglan, said the venture has created nine jobs for local people and will give the local economy a boost.

L-R: Rob Evans and Josh Currall. Picture: Steffi Andrews Photography

The Lodge Bistro by Pickled Pumpkin Catering officially opened at the weekend and is a joint venture between Mr Evans and Josh Currall, owner and managing director of Pickled Pumpkin Catering Ltd.

Mr Currall, 29, of Caldicot, who runs his catering business with partner Beckie Petchey from their base at the David Broome Event Centre in Portskewett, said that opening a bistro within the hotel is an exciting collaboration.

He said: “We have built a strong relationship with Cefn Tilla since launching the wedding side of our business last year, so this is an exciting partnership.”

Designed with his executive chef Gareth Hope, their signature menu is inspired by exciting flavours and Pickled Pumpkin’s brand.

Mr Currall said: “We’re creating seasonal dishes from duck breast with duck fat hash brown and spiced plum ketchup to Tandoori chicken spatchcock with saag aloo and yoghurt flatbread and small plates such as Korean fried chicken bao buns with red cabbage slaw, as well as fun and exciting desserts in a relaxed dining setting.”

Executive Chef, Gareth Hope. Picture: Steffi Andrews Photography

The menu features small plates, main courses, steaks, vegan dishes, and sustainable market fish of the day on the specials board.

Mr Evans said: “I’m delighted to team up with Josh on this exciting venture and to be able to provide a focal point for the community.

“We made a significant investment of £600,000 using local tradesmen to carry out renovation work over several months.

“As well as creating nine jobs it will provide a much-needed boost for the local economy”, he said.

Monmouth MP David Davies said the bistro and hotel will help to boost tourism in the area.

Rob Evans, Josh Currall and Monmouth MP David Davies (L-R). Picture: Steffi Andrews Photography

“It’s fantastic that Rob and Josh have teamed up to bring the former Llangeview Lodge back to life in its new guise following a significant investment,” said Mr Davies.

South-East Wales MS, Laura Anne Jones said: “It was fantastic to celebrate the opening of The Lodge Bistro. The rooms and restaurant look fabulous and, coupled with the delicious food and stunning views, I am sure it will be successful.”

The bistro opens at 8.30am, serving food from 9am Wednesday to Saturday, with Sunday lunches served between midday and 4pm.

Find The Lodge Bistro by Pickled Pumpkin Catering on Facebook at ‘The Lodge Bistro’ or call 01291 440123. For accommodation visit Cefntilla.com