THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like drug dealing, dangerous driving and assault.

We look at their cases.

Trenae Greenland

Katie Barrington

A "greedy" couple with good jobs bringing in £60,000 a year between them were running a profitable side business supplying cocaine.

Trenae Greenland, 30, and Katie Barrington, 29, from Newport, sold drugs through their own dealer and were earning £100 a day during the week and double that amount on the weekend.

The pair had planned to take VIP holidays before they were arrested on the city’s Chepstow Road on Halloween in 2020.

They were each jailed for two years and eight months.

Leon John

Cocaine-fuelled dangerous driver Leon John sped at 110mph on the M4 during a police chase that spanned 25 miles.

The 32-year-old from Caerphilly was only stopped after a stinger device shredded the tyres of his BMW 1 Series car.

John was sent to jail for 26 months and banned from driving for six years.

Lewis Watkins

Ex-boyfriend Lewis Watkins drove at his former partner and hit her after smashing her mother’s car window with a brick.

The 26-year from Ebbw Vale struck her in his vehicle when their romance had ended.

She was left with bruises on her chest, elbow and ankle.

Watkins pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

He was jailed for 10 months.

Scott Foote

Simon Foote

Two brothers who flooded the streets with heroin and crack cocaine were jailed for more than 16 years.

Scott Foote, 27, and Simon Foote, 32, were shipping vast quantities of drugs from their home city of Liverpool to South Wales and Devon.

The pair were caught after they were stopped by Gwent Police in Newport.

Detective Constable Sean Meyrick, the officer in the case, found 1kg of the drug with a potential street value of £50,000 inside the defendant’s car when he was pulled over on the A449.