The UK arm of global packaging specialists Tri-Wall is continuing its ambitious expansion programe with the acquisition a Derbyshire-based sheet plant manufacturer.

Tri-Wall UK Ltd, which has its headquarters in Monmouth, has signed a deal to take over of The Corrugated Case Company, of Chesterfield, with the intention to expand operations, invest in equipment and grow jobs.

Founded in 1996, The Corrugated Case Company has become one of the UK’s leading specialists in the design and manufacture of corrugated packaging products.

Gavin Peters, the UK CEO of Tri-Wall, said: “This is a great opportunity for both CCC and Tri-Wall to expand and grow into a stronger position.

"With CCC on board, we enlarge our footprint, both geographically and in product range, positioning us as the go-to supplier for all things packaging.”

He said: “The business and people at CCC are fantastic and we are privileged to have them on board. The energy and enthusiasm I have felt from them throughout this process has been infectious and I cannot wait to start the integration process. We will all be learning from each other to develop better group practices and to provide our customers with even more product range.”

Mark Wilcockson, CEO of CCC, said: “It is with great delight that we are joining the Tri-Wall UK family. Throughout the acquisition process it has been evident that the ethics, ethos and values of our businesses are completely aligned.

"We are very excited for the opportunities that lie ahead for our staff, our suppliers and importantly, our customers both existing and new.

"The future shines brightly and we are delighted to be on the next part of our journey alongside the Tri-Wall UK team.”

Tri-Wall UK now has a turnover of more than £60 million and has plans to grow over the coming months.

Tri-Wall UK Ltd employs more than 300 people at its sites around the UK, with 105 at its base in Monmouth.

The company has a global base in 170 locations across Europe, Asia, and North America.

It specialises in technical packaging solutions and provides bespoke products for clients in a range of sectors including automotive, engineering, aerospace, food, and retail.