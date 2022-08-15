TWO men have been charged with being involved in supplying Class A drugs following police raids in Caerphilly and Cardiff last week.

Gwent Police’s serious and organised crime team carried out two warrants at addresses in Caerphilly and Cardiff on Tuesday, August 9.

Class A and B drugs, cash and mobile phones were seized as part of the raids, and two men, both aged 19, were arrested.

A 19-year-old man from Caerphilly was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A 19-year-old man from Cardiff was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply (Class A and Class B).

Both men appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 10, and were remanded until their next court appearance in September.

PC Rhys Jones, who led the operation said: “We're committed to protecting people from exploitation and the devastating impact illegal drugs can have on our communities.

“The support of the public is vital to this work and I would continue to urge people to let us know of any suspicious or unusual activity in their area so we can take action.

“If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”