PEOPLE in the UK struggling to keep up with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis could be in for a welcome cash boost as broadband and phone bills could be slashed as part of a new government scheme.

The plans have been drawn up by Boris Johnson’s cost-of-living business Tsar David Buttress.

In an effort to help ease the current crisis, Buttress wants companies to offer more cut-price offers to help struggling households in the UK.

The government will encourage firms to offer deals to customers nationwide with Virgin Media and O2 already signed up to the scheme.

Mr Buttress said: “Times are tough and families across the country are feeling the pinch, so we’re making it easier for companies to reduce phone and broadband bills for struggling families.

“Some of the biggest network operators have already committed to take advantage of this new scheme and we want to see other providers follow their lead so that everyone eligible for a social tariff can access one.”

Broadband providers ‘not promoting social tariffs enough’, Which? says

It comes after consumer group Which? warned millions are still missing out on vital savings saying broadband providers need to do more to promote their social tariffs for low-income customers.

The consumer champion said its own research suggested providers are not advertising their cheaper offers on social media regularly.

Social tariffs are special discounted deals available to certain low-income customers – for example, those receiving Universal Credit – to ensure they are able to stay connected.

The regulator called on providers to do more to promote social tariffs, make information about them clearer and ensure the sign-up process was as easy as possible.

“It is unacceptable that broadband providers aren’t doing more to make customers aware of social tariffs – meaning millions of households who may be struggling to make ends meet could be missing out on hundreds of pounds of savings,” Which? director of policy and advocacy, Rocio Concha, said.

“During a cost of living crisis, broadband providers must support the most financially vulnerable by clearly promoting discounted deals and making it easy for eligible customers to switch over to social tariffs.”

