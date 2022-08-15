GWENT Police has issued an appeal for information following reports of criminal damage at a rugby club in Caerphilly borough.
An investigation has been launched into reports of criminal damage near Senghenydd Rugby Club.
Two cars were reportedly damaged and several items were taken from a van.
The incidents are thought to have occurred between midnight and 8am on Sunday, August 7.
A police spokesperson said: "Anybody with any information can contact us on 101, or DM us quoting log number 2200264805.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
