FIREFIGHTERS were called to three deliberate grass fires in the Newport area earlier this month.
Two of the fires were in the Caerleon area, while the third was near Newport Retail Park in Spytty.
At 3.41pm on Thursday, August 4, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) received reports of a grass fire in Caerleon.
Crews from Maindee station attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
The incident concluded at 4.20pm. The incident has been deemed as deliberate.
Then, at 5.40pm on Sunday, August 7, SWFRS received reports of another grass fire in Caerleon.
Crews from Malpas station attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
The incident concluded at 6.02pm. The incident was also deemed as deliberate.
Two days later, at 6.04pm on Tuesday, August 9, SWFRS received reports of a further grass fire in Newport Retail Park.
Multiple crews attended the scene and used specialist equipment to extinguish the fire.
The incident concluded at approximately 8.11pm.
This incident too has been deemed as deliberate.
