A NEWPORT man has appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court accused of two counts of rape.
Matthew Holder, 29, of Monnow Way, Bettws, did not enter pleas.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on September 9.
Holder is accused of rape in the city on May 2, 2021 and August 7 this year.
