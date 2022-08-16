FOOTAGE has been released of a police chase that resulted in a Caerphilly dad being jailed for six months.

Ben Young, 20, of Bryncoed Terrace, Penpedairheol, was more than 30 times over the drug-drive limit, and already banned from driving, when he led Gwent Police officers on a seven-minute chase through the streets around Hengoed on New Years Day.

Young was just seven days away from the end of his one-year driving ban when the chase began at around 2.30am on January 1.

He led officers through the streets of Hengoed in his Seat Ibiza, which he had recently purchased to ‘do up.’

Young had admitted the charges of driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, dangerous driving and drug driving at Newport Magistrates Court on June 20.

On August 3, Cardiff Crown Court was shown footage from the police chase, which saw Young reach speeds of around 80mph at points. Many of the streets used during the chase had parked cars on both sides. There was also a near miss as two cars travelled past the chase in the opposite direction.

Prosecutor Emma Harris told the court that police had deployed two stingers in an attempt to bring the chase to an end, with one deflating the tyres enough to stop the car.

Young then fled but was found shortly after.

He admitted spending £40 on cocaine, and was found to have been more than 30 times over the drug driving limit for Benzoylecgonine – a derivative of cocaine – in his system, after a blood test found 475 micrograms of the drug in his system.

Jeff Jones, defending, said his client had ‘accepted responsibility’ for what he did and had found work - which was a 70-minute walk from his home - and that he had a five-month-old baby.

Judge DJ Hale jailed Young for six months and banned him from driving for three years and three months. He will also have to take an extended driving test once the ban has passed.

On sentencing, Judge Hale told Young how lucky it was that no one had been hurt and how dangerous his actions were. He then said: “When tempted to drive, think about those weeks in prison and being away from your little baby and girlfriend.”