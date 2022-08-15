PROPOSED plans to change a two-bedroom house in Cwmfelinfach into a four-bedroom House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO), have been put on hold.

D2 Propco had submitted an application to Caerphilly County Borough Council to change 26 Maindee Road into a HMO.

But now the application has been withdrawn.

A HMO is accommodation run by a private landlord, with bedrooms rented out to unrelated tenants who share facilities. They are most commonly used by students and young professionals.

Duncan Evans, director at D2 Propco, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the application had been withdrawn because it was “not the right time at the moment”.

Prior to the withdrawal, Ynysddu councillors Jan Jones and Janine Reed had asked for a public meeting with the Cardiff-based developer.

The Independent councillors also told residents in a newsletter that they would be calling for the application to be brought to the planning committee – as opposed to being decided through delegated powers, by council officers.

The original plans included a maximum of four people living in the HMO and sharing a bathroom, living room and kitchen.

In a joint statement, the local councillors, said: “It is not acceptable to have a House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) in this area.”

They added that there had been “no consultation with the community” by the developer.

D2 Propco is also behind the recently approved plans for a HMO at 63 Commercial Street, in Risca.