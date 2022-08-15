HUNDREDS of people turned out for the Chepstow Show, which was held on one of the hottest days of the year at Chepstow Racecourse, for the first time since the pandemic struck.
The crowds got to enjoy displays from local pony clubs, a Wild West horse team and some very talented stunt bike riders.
There were horticulture and handicraft tents, a vintage tractor display, myriad stalls, and lots of sheep and cattle taking part in the livestock classes.
David Barnes, from the South Wales Argus Camera Club, was there to capture some of the action. Click through the gallery above to see all his pictures.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here