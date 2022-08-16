FOUR parks in Gwent have the chance to be named as one of the UK's favourites.

Fields in Trust, an independent charity established in 1925, works to protect parks and green spaces for us and future generations, and currently protects 2,891 spaces across the UK.

People from all over were encouraged to nominate parks and green spaces which have a special place in their heart - with four Gwent parks making the shortlist, which now go to a public vote to chose the very best parks in the UK.

Here are the four parks in Gwent on the shortlist, along with the reasons the person nominated them provided in their nomination.

Belle Vue Park, Newport:

“I grew up meeting friends at the park, I met my partner there it's become a wonderful venue for different events, I think it's growing from strength-to-strength.”





Belle Vue Park, which was designed by Thomas Maswon - who also designed Dyffryn Botanic Garden in Cardiff - and opened in 1894, is packed with nature and widlife.

Belle Vue Park has been awarded Green Flag status for 11 consecutive years and has heritage status from Cadw.

The park is around 26 acres in size and includes rare specimens such as:

Himalayan magnolias, which bloom in early spring;

Judas trees, which are covered in rose-lilac flowers in May;

A tulip tree, which produces distinctive flowers in June and July;

Ginko biloba, which creates yellow leaves in the autumn;

The liquidambar, which has crimson autumn leaves.

Belle Vue Park is also home to a friary garden with Edwardian pergola offering people a place to relax and reflect (or read a good book).

Elements have been added to the park since it opened - including a Gorsedd stone circle (1896), the bowling greens (1904) and a tea house (1910) which operates at Belle Vue Tea Rooms.

A bandstand near the tea rooms allows people to enjoy live music in the sunshine and offers photo opportunities for people celebrating civil ceremonies or weddings at Belle Vue Park.

Along with an abundance of nature, Belle Vue Park also has a play area for children of different ages, tennis courts, and a multi-use games area.

Pontypool Park, Torfaen:

"We love our local park, great for walks anytime of the year, grateful to have this on our doorstep."

Pontypool Park is a 64 hectare park packed with plenty for visitors to do and historical features to explore.

It is home to Shell Grotto - an 18th century grotto made of shells and animal bones - and links to Folly Tower, which were both recently refurbished.

The Italian Gardens - believed to have been constructed around 1849/1850 - are also based at Pontypool Park with shrubs, benches, a fountain and more.

Plus, there are the ice houses at Pontypool Park - the only recorded double chamber ice house in the UK - which historically would have been filled with ice from the Nant-y-Gollen Ponds and Monmouthshire and Brecon canal.

Now they serve as insight into history. with the ice houses fully restored using funding from Cadw, the Heritage Lottery Fund and Torfaen County Borough Council.

Pontypool Park also houses a children's play area and facilities for sports including:

A rugby pitch which is home to Pontypool RFC;

Tennis courts;

Pitch and putt;

Dry ski slope;

Bowls.

Parc Bryn Bach, Blaenau Gwent:

"A beautiful place full of nature - absolute gorgeous place to be and incredible for the environment and general mental health."

Parc Bryn Bach, in Tredegar, is an enormous nature reserve boasting 340 acres of grass and woodland, which includes a 36-acre lake.

It was once part of a network of coal mines and colliery works, but is now a diverse eco-system which has earned Green Flag status for the past seven years.

Along with stunning scenery Parc Bryn Bach, has an abundance of activities on offer for those seeking adventure, including:

Paddleboarding and tiki boarding;

Canoeing and kayaking;

Open water swimming;

Climbing;

Fishing;

Caving;

Go-karting;

Golf, and more.

Parc Bryn Bach also features a sensory garden, with trees and flora - and a central sculpture by artist Shaun Gagg - chosen to stimulate people's senses and give them a chance to unwind.

Six Bells Park, Blaenau Gwent:

“The hub of the community, used by people of all ages. The green environment boasts new trees, wildflower planting and flower beds. Equipment accessible to children with physical and sensory disabilities. A beautiful, well maintained park in a picturesque Welsh Valley.”

Six Bells Park, in Abertillery, is also on the shortlist for the UK's favourite park.

It offer lovely views with a range of sporting facilities, including a bowling green, football pitch, and tennis court.

Six Bells Park also has plenty of fun for little ones - including an inclusive children's play area and a multi use games area.

The park also has a pavilion and a kiosk cafe which is looked after by Friends of Six Bells Park - a community group which helps maintain and improve the space.