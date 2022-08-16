THESE are the three most wanted men by Gwent Police right now.
Can you help find them?
Call 101 quoting the reference number or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
David John Wiltshire
Detectives want to speak to David John Wiltshire, 40, from Caerphilly, about an ongoing class B drug offences investigation.
He has links to Abercarn.
Reference: 2200235568.
READ MORE: Thug spat in police officer’s face and told him he had Covid
Paul Harris
Officers would like to talk to Gloucestershire man Paul Harris, also known as Paul Bohm, about a Gwent Police investigation into drug trafficking offences.
The 25-year-old has links to the Chepstow and Magor areas of Monmouthshire as well as Cinderford and Gloucester.
Reference: 2200245204.
Leon Wells
Leon Wells, 40, from Abertysswg, Caerphilly, has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.
He was jailed for 28 months for breaching his serious crime prevention order at Cardiff Crown Court in November 2020.
Wells has links to Tredegar.
Reference: 2200219968.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article