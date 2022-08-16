THESE are the three most wanted men by Gwent Police right now.

Can you help find them?

Call 101 quoting the reference number or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

South Wales Argus:

David John Wiltshire

Detectives want to speak to David John Wiltshire, 40, from Caerphilly, about an ongoing class B drug offences investigation.

He has links to Abercarn.

Reference: 2200235568.

South Wales Argus:

Paul Harris

Officers would like to talk to Gloucestershire man Paul Harris, also known as Paul Bohm, about a Gwent Police investigation into drug trafficking offences.

The 25-year-old has links to the Chepstow and Magor areas of Monmouthshire as well as Cinderford and Gloucester.

Reference: 2200245204.

South Wales Argus:

Leon Wells

Leon Wells, 40, from Abertysswg, Caerphilly, has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

He was jailed for 28 months for breaching his serious crime prevention order at Cardiff Crown Court in November 2020.

Wells has links to Tredegar.

Reference: 2200219968.

 

 