IF YOU'RE looking to get your teeth into a house renovation challenge, then this might be just what you are searching for.

Renovation projects don't come much more challenging than this fire-damaged property in the Maindee area of Newport.

The two bedroom detached house, at 8 Victoria Avenue, could make a lovely home once renovated but, as the pictures show, new owners will have to roll their sleeves up and get stuck in.

Gemma Vaughan, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, which is selling the property, says the cottage with a guide price of just £50,000 is 'sold as seen'.

Ms Vaughan said: "The property, which is creating quite a bit of interest, requires full renovation. It's fire-damaged, but once it's been refurbished would make a lovely home or a buy to let property.

"Properties in good order in this part of Newport, just a mile from the centre of the city and a short drive to the M4, can achieve in the region of £800-£900 per month.

"The property has two reception rooms kitchen and shower room on the ground floor with two bedrooms above. The garden is overgrown."

The property will be offered as part of the Paul Fosh Auctions online sale which starts at noon on Tuesday, August 30, ending from 5pm on Thursday, September 1.