A MONMOUTHSHIRE couple have struck lucky thanks to a recent competition in the South Wales Argus in collaboration with George Street Furnishers.

Dawn and Richard Purkiss of Abergavenny were recently announced as the winners of a UK-wide competition to win a Hanscraft Hot Tub worth almost £13,000.

The unsuspecting couple were contacted by the team at George Street Furnishers over the weekend and asked to attend the flagship store in Newport on Monday, August 15, to be officially awarded with the prize.

Ms Purkiss said: “I regularly enter competitions that run in the Argus and this one was no exception.”

“My daughter had recently bought an inflatable hot tub for her garden, which our grandchildren absolutely loved to play in.

“So, when I saw the competition in the Argus to win this incredible prize from George Street Furnishers, I sent my entry as fast as I could.

“I would’ve never dreamt of winning in a million years and was totally shocked when I was called to say that we had won.

"I then had to break the news to my husband Richard, that we needed to find room for the state-of-the-art hot tub in our garden.

“After chatting with Dave Viggers of George Street Furnishers, his advice put our minds at rest about maintaining such a luxurious item. Richard has already ordered the wood for the decking and we’re very much looking forward to spending quality family time in the hot tub, no doubt with the grandchildren.

“We’re so grateful to have won – it really is an incredible prize.”