A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ELLIE-MAY SESEVIC, 26, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £823 in fines, costs, compensation and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting a police officer on August 10 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for assault.

JADE HISCOCKS, 26, of Tredegar Road, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MACAULEY LOCKLYN THOMAS CLABBY, 21, of Railway Terrace, Tirphil, Caerphilly, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted attempted burglary and possession of a knife in public on May 31, 2021.

He was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

HELEN HEALEY, 47, of Ty Pwca Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £299 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to caused harassment, alarm or distress on April 11.

GARY WALKER, 69, of Cefn Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A467 in Crumlin on February 15.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KEVIN JOHN HANCOX, 48, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CERI KIM O’BRIEN, 40, of Priorsgate, Oakdale, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the B4251 in Crumlin on April 8.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.