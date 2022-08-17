A Monmouthshire village has been named as one of the poshest in the UK.

Shirenewton has been named in The Telegraph as the poshest village in Monmouthshire and is the only place in Gwent to make the list of the 54 poshest in the UK.

According to estate agent Savills, there has been a 60 per cent rise in demand for rental homes in the most desirable countryside locations during the pandemic.

Research by Savills, provided to The Telegraph, revealed the most desirable villages in the UK, based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and chocolate-box appeal.

And it was Shirenewton that topped the list for Monmouthshire.

Explaining the decision, the researchers highlighted the village’s Severn Estuary views.

They said: “Shirenewton is the biggest of three villages – the others being Mynyddbach and Earlswood – in between the Usk and Wye valleys in the Monmouthshire hills, with views that stretch down to the Severn Estuary.

“It is famous for its Christingle service, to which two ladies bring real donkeys. There is a primary school, pubs, and yoga in the Church Rooms.”

The average house price in Shirenewton is £474,775.

“It has a sense of community that rivals other villages,” says Mike Watkins, partner at Mr and Mrs Clarke.

“You make friends mainly through the dog-walkers of the village, and at the crossroads of the three villages.”

The other Welsh villages to make the list were Llanarmon-yn-Iâl in Denbighshire, Newgale and Roch in Pembrokeshire, Rowen in Conwy, and Oxwich in Swansea.