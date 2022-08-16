A DRIVER is wanted by police after reportedly leaving the scene of a pile-up in a busy Newport road.

Four cars were involved in the crash, which took place in Chepstow Road last Monday -August 8 - at around 10.10pm.

Gwent Police said a Ford Fiesta "collided with a parked car and subsequently damaged two more parked cars".

Two people were injured in the incident, which happened near the Domino's Pizza takeaway.

Police and fire service vehicles at the scene of the crash in Chepstow Road, Newport.

One resident told the Argus the crash caused a large "boom" which could be heard in people's homes.

View CCTV footage of the incident:

The incident drew a large crowd of onlookers and a large emergency services response.

The injured people - a 22-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman - were taken to the Grange University Hospital for treatment.

The crash caused damage to parked cars.

The driver of the Fiesta "reportedly left the scene following the collision", police said, and enquiries are ongoing to identify them.

One local taxi driver said his vehicle was "a write-off" because of damage suffered in the incident, and he has been unable to work since.

Damage to vehicles in Chepstow Road following the crash.

"I'm out of work all week and the likelihood is I'm out of work for the next couple of weeks too," he said, adding his insurance claim was being held up because of the police investigation.

"I haven't earned a penny, and I might have to hire a taxi" he added. "It's absolutely crazy, and it's no fault of my own - I was in bed at the time."

A firefighter at the scene of the crash in Chepstow Road, Newport.

Anyone with information about the Ford Fiesta driver's identity should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200266887.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.