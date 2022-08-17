TWO teenagers have been remanded in custody after appearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with drug dealing offences following a Gwent Police investigation.
George Medcraft, 19, of Cwarrau Mawr Farm Lane, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, and Nathan Parsons, also 19, of Coed Cochwyn Avenue, Llanishen, Cardiff, face a number of charges.
Medcraft is accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.
Parsons is alleged to have been concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
The two defendants are due to appear before Newport Crown Court on September 7.
