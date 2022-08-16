A Met Office weather warning for thunderstorms has been extended until the end of Wednesday in Gwent.
The forecasters have altered their yellow weather warning for the region to include all of Wednesday, with thunderstorms and torrential rain possible.
The Met Office is warning residents to expect some disruption as a result of inclement weather, with the likelihood of adverse conditions also being increased.
The warning covers Newport, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen and Monmouthshire.
What to expect from Met Office thunderstorm weather warning in Newport and Gwent
This is what the Met Office is warning to expect as a result of tomorrow’s yellow weather warning:
- Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
A spokesman added: “Whilst some places will miss them, thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain will develop quite widely on Wednesday across central, southern and eastern parts of England and southeast Wales.
“20-30 mm of rain is possible within an hour, but where areas of thundery rain become slow-moving, some places could see 60 mm in less than three hours.
“A few spots could see more rainfall than this still, whilst hail and lightning may be additional hazards.”
Yellow weather warning for Wales
This is everywhere in Wales covered by the Met Office’s weather warning for thunderstorms on Wednesday:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here