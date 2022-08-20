TRAIN ticket prices may be high, but two Torfaen passengers are each more than £380 out of pocket for trips between Cwmbran to Cardiff.
Katie Brooking and Amy Boden, both 20, were sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 11 for travelling on a railway without paying a fare.
Brooking, of Trostrey in Hollybush, travelled between Cwmbran and Cardiff Central on June 28 without paying the £9.50 fare.
She pleaded guilty, and was fined £160, and was ordered to pay £180 in costs and a £34 surcharge, as well as paying the £9.50 fare in compensation.
And Boden, of Maple Road South in Griffithstown, travelled between Cwmbran and Cardiff on February 1 without paying the £9.20 fare.
She admitted the charge, and was fined £160, and was ordered to pay £180 in costs and a £34 surcharge, as well as paying the £9.20 fare in compensation.
