BBC Strictly Come Dancing and Eastenders star Rose Ayling-Ellis has teamed up with Barbie to unveil their first doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids.

The 27-year-old actress, who won Strictly in 2021, features in the Rose, Barbie & Friends campaign.

She is photographed alongside a cast of diverse models who reflect the new line of dolls, which includes the first Ken doll with vitiligo, one with a prosthetic limb and another with a wheelchair.

Photo issued by Mattel of Rose Ayling-Ellis (left) alongside a cast of diverse models who reflect the new line of Barbie dolls. (Mattel/PA)

Ms Ayling-Ellis, who has been deaf since birth, said: “It’s so important for children to be able to see themselves represented in the toys they play with.”

“When I was little, I would draw hearing aids on to my Barbie dolls to make them look like me, so I am thrilled that Mattel is releasing more dolls that encourage kids to celebrate and embrace their differences.”

Mattel consulted with experts on the dolls in order to accurately portray the hearing aids.

Educational audiologist Dr Jen Richardson said she was “honoured” to work on the line.

“It’s inspiring those who experience hard of hearing reflected in a doll,” she said.

“I’m beyond thrilled for my young patients to see and play with a doll who looks like them.”

The Barbie Fashionistas line is available in the UK from Thursday.