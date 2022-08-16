A BURGLAR has been jailed after he was caught following a break-in at a high-street fashion chain.

Ryan James Axton raided Primark on Commercial Street in Newport just before Christmas, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to burglary with intent on December 17, 2021.

MORE NEWS: Man remanded in custody accused of rape

Axton, of Mallard Way, Duffryn, Newport, also admitted causing criminal damage to a door on Charles Street last month on July 7.

He was jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge, £100 compensation and £85 costs.